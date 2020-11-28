Published: 10:00 AM November 28, 2020 Updated: 10:38 AM November 28, 2020

Public Health has updated its list of those that will be prioritise for a coronavirus vaccine. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Those who were made to shield during the pandemic have been given the same priority as the over 70s to receive a vaccine.

A provisional vaccine list by Public Health England has placed people aged 18 or older who are deemed clinically extremely vulnerable in the same priority group as those aged 70 and over.

The updated list, which is subject to Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval of vaccine supply, is split into nine groups with older adults in care homes and care home workers given first priority.

This is followed by all people aged 80 and above and health and social care workers.

The list descends in age groups in five year increments.

Those aged 70 and above, as well as clinically extremely vulnerable individuals, are fourth in the priority list.

It means people with conditions such as blood, bone or lung cancer, chronic kidney disease and Down's Syndrome have been placed in priority group four of nine.

Gemma Peters, chief executive of charity Blood Cancer UK, said: "This is extremely good news.

"Putting people with blood cancer at the same priority level as those aged over 70 better reflects the fact that they are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus."

She added: "Any vaccine might not work as well in people with blood cancer, so vaccinating the people around them is a vital part of protecting them.

"We are very grateful to the Government for having listened to the voices of people with blood cancer and other health conditions on this.

"It is also important to remember that this is not definitely the final priority list.

"No vaccines have been approved yet, and we're waiting for confirmation that any vaccine will be safe and effective for people with blood cancer."

The clinically vulnerable group excludes pregnant women and those under 18.

The updated list outlines the conditions that fall in priority group six for at-risk adults aged 18 to 65.

These include diabetes, chronic heart disease and morbid obesity.

The at risk group have been placed sixth in the list of priorities and is then followed by those aged 60, 55, and 50.