Delays on A47 due to collapsed manhole cover

Published: 11:23 AM October 23, 2021

There are currently delays on the A47 at Swaffham due to a collapsed manhole. - Credit: Submitted

The A47 is partially blocked in Swaffham with drivers delayed due to a collapsed manhole.

There is currently queuing traffic on the A47 both ways at the Sporle turn off due to the incident and a detour is in operation.

The AA is reporting delays of 18 minutes on the A47 westbound between the A47 and Norwich Road.

There is also queueing traffic on the A1065 London Street northbound before the Swaffham Museum.

First Bus also tweeted that there are delays on services Excel A, B and C and said buses will be diverting North Pickenham in both directions from Necton and will not be serving Swaffham Tesco.