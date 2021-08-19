Road building policy 'out of date' on climate change

Published: 6:40 PM August 19, 2021

Planning policy is out of step with climate change, an inspector who will decide whether to green light plans to dual swathes of the A47 has been told.

On Thursday, a planning inquiry into the proposed dualling of the A47 continued, with a focus on the climate impact and air quality.

Highways England (HE) is looking to improve the A47 in six places between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth as part of a £300m project, including a section between Blofield and North Burlingham.

Climate activist and former Green Party councillor Dr Andrew Boswell addressed the planning inspector, raising concerns about the A47 and other road construction projects in Norfolk and their impact on climate change.

Dr Boswell argued that the national planning policy framework - used to ensure development is sustainable - is out of date following the IPCC report on climate change.

"It needs to be reviewed," Dr Boswell said.

"I understand it will be reviewed by 2033 but the Transport Action Network will be trying to force an earlier review in the courts."

He also argued the combined effects of carbon emissions should be measured across multiple simultaneous road-building projects in Norfolk, including other sections of the A47 and the Norwich Western Link, to properly understand the impact.

The planning inspector, Alex Hutson, asked Dr Boswell to put his concerns in writing for HE to provide proper responses to.

Dr Boswell, and other climate activists, recently met to discuss how they could take court action against road-building projects, including the A47, as a way of tackling global warming.

The meeting also addressed air quality concerns in the project, with White House owner, Tim Knight, questioning if dust from the work would impact his property.

"We will be predominately downwind from the bridge development.

"I was concerned what plan of recourse we would have in the event it becomes difficult to live here if we live in a dust cloud."

Philip Robson, from HE, said mitigation measures will be in place, but if they failed Mr Knight could raise complaints with either the local authority or the contractor.