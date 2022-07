Police have sealed off Church Street in the centre of Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A west Norfolk town centre road has been closed following a crash between two cars.

It happened at about 5pm in Church Street in Hunstanton, where the road is currently closed in both directions.

Following the incident, police have sealed off the area, although it is not thought that anyone has suffered serious injuries.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area following the crash.