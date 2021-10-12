Attleborough gas work road closures postponed until after Christmas

Updated

Chapel Road in Attleborough will close for months as gas main renewal work is completed. - Credit: Google

Closures to a main route through Attleborough, which are set to last for months due to a gas main renewal have been postponed until after Christmas.

Chapel Road and Blackthorn Road in the town were set to close from October 18, 2021 to January 7, 2022 as contractors, Fulcrum, carried out the work, however this will now take place after Christmas.

A spokesperson said: “We have been working very closely with the council to plan this project, which will connect a new gas pipeline to the network from a local farm, which is producing renewable biogas.

"In collaboration with the highways department and the bus operator, we are agreeing suitable traffic management and diversions to minimise disruption to commuters during the programme of works.

"We will be regularly liaising with residents to keep them informed of progress and will ensure access to properties is maintained throughout the project.”

As a result, First Norwich says that when closures do begin it will be unable to serve stops on its Turquoise Line on Cyprus Road or Sheppard Way.

Buses will omit the usual left turn onto Sheppard Way and continue along London Road.

A First spokesperson said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience to your journey for the duration of this closure."

