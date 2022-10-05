News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Village road to shut for week-long resurfacing works

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:46 AM October 5, 2022
xxx_cawstonroad_cawston_sep22

Cawston Road - just outside of Cawston, Norfolk - is closing for roadworks - Credit: Google

A road near Reepham is due to close for resurfacing works.

Cawston Road will close from October 17 for five days, weather permitting.

The work was scheduled for June but postponed due to vegetation making it unsafe for workers.

The old, damaged surface will be removed and replaced with new asphalt surface.

Cawston Road will be closed from the Salle electrical substation to the Commonside.

A signed diversion will be in place.

It will take place between 9am and 3.30pm to try and minimise disruption.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business
  2. 2 FA tells Norfolk team not to play at home as sex offender is living nearby
  3. 3 School mistakenly sends out personal details to pupils
  1. 4 Man who exposed Jimmy Savile reveals work on another paedophile case
  2. 5 Police move into new station on city outskirts
  3. 6 Worst is yet to come for birds as virus brings 'distressing scenes' to Norfolk
  4. 7 Cheese room and deli shop to close as electricity bill quadruples
  5. 8 Man arrested after woman assaulted in Norfolk town
  6. 9 The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise
  7. 10 Asda and Argos recall products due to health risks

Access to properties within the works will be maintained at all times and site staff will be working to keep delays to a minimum.

Norfolk County Council has thanked the public for their patience while the work is carried out.

It will cost an estimated £83,000 and will be carried out by the council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon