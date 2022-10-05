Village road to shut for week-long resurfacing works

Cawston Road - just outside of Cawston, Norfolk - is closing for roadworks - Credit: Google

A road near Reepham is due to close for resurfacing works.

Cawston Road will close from October 17 for five days, weather permitting.

The work was scheduled for June but postponed due to vegetation making it unsafe for workers.

The old, damaged surface will be removed and replaced with new asphalt surface.

Cawston Road will be closed from the Salle electrical substation to the Commonside.

A signed diversion will be in place.

It will take place between 9am and 3.30pm to try and minimise disruption.

Access to properties within the works will be maintained at all times and site staff will be working to keep delays to a minimum.

Norfolk County Council has thanked the public for their patience while the work is carried out.

It will cost an estimated £83,000 and will be carried out by the council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.