A car rolled onto its roof on the B1527 near the Morningthorpe Recycling Centre turn off. - Credit: Google Maps

A road is partially blocked with slow traffic in the area after a car rolled onto its roof near Long Stratton.

The incident happened on Sunday morning (February 13) on the B1527 near the Morningthorpe Recycling Centre turn off.

It was around 200 metres from the A140 junction and there were no injuries.

The AA traffic map is currently showing delays in the area.