Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into wall

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:46 AM January 1, 2021   
A crash where Unthank Road meets Newmarket Road caused delays. Picture: Stacia Briggs

Unthank Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A person has been taken to hospital for treatment after a car crashed into a wall in Norwich.

Emergency services were called after a car, a black Peugeot, collided with a wall in Unthank Road shortly before 8.50am on New Year's Day (Friday, January 1).

Firefighters from Carrow attended the incident and assisted police with scene safety.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said one occupant of the car has been taken to hospital for treatment following the crash.

It is not thought the injuries are serious.


