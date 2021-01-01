Person taken to hospital after car crashes into wall
Published: 11:46 AM January 1, 2021
A person has been taken to hospital for treatment after a car crashed into a wall in Norwich.
Emergency services were called after a car, a black Peugeot, collided with a wall in Unthank Road shortly before 8.50am on New Year's Day (Friday, January 1).
Firefighters from Carrow attended the incident and assisted police with scene safety.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said one occupant of the car has been taken to hospital for treatment following the crash.
It is not thought the injuries are serious.