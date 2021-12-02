News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car flips over in crash near south Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:39 PM December 2, 2021
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Emergency services are on the scene following the crash on Diss Road near Garboldisham. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A car has flipped over in a crash near a village in south Norfolk. 

Part of the A1066 Diss Road, near Garboldisham, was closed following the single-vehicle crash at around 11.50am on Thursday morning. 

There are believed to be injuries but these are not thought to be serious.

Police confirmed fire and ambulance crews were at the scene and urged drivers to use different routes.

A police spokeswoman said: "The road had been closed but traffic is managing to get past slowly."

