Car flips over in crash near south Norfolk village

Emergency services are on the scene following the crash on Diss Road near Garboldisham. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A car has flipped over in a crash near a village in south Norfolk.

Part of the A1066 Diss Road, near Garboldisham, was closed following the single-vehicle crash at around 11.50am on Thursday morning.

There are believed to be injuries but these are not thought to be serious.

Police confirmed fire and ambulance crews were at the scene and urged drivers to use different routes.

Road closed on the #A1066 at Garboldisham following an RTC. Emergency services on scene. Please use alternative routes if possible. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 2, 2021

A police spokeswoman said: "The road had been closed but traffic is managing to get past slowly."

