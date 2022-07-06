Fire crews called as car becomes engulfed in flames at side of Norfolk road

A car became engulfed in flames after pulling over into a layby on a Norfolk Road - Credit: Submitted

A car burst into flames while pulled over in a layby along a Norfolk road.

The blaze happened at about 4.20pm between Attlebridge and Taverham on Wednesday (July 6).

The car stopped near the Old Fakenham Road junction on the A1067 Fakenham Road.

Smoke was billowing out of the car bonnet before flames engulfed the front of the vehicle.

Norfolk Fire Service were called at 4.23pm and appliances from Earlham and Carrow attended.

Fire crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the ignited car.

There was congestion in the area while the blaze was extinguished.

The stop message was sent at 4.56pm.

The road remained congested as of 6.30pm while recovery was completed.