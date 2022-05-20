News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Video footage appeal after car crashed into A47 central reservation

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:23 PM May 20, 2022
The A47 near the Norfolk Showground, where the crash happened.

The A47 near the Norfolk Showground, where the crash happened. - Credit: Google Maps

The search is on for video footage after a car crashed into the central reservation of the A47 near the Norfolk Showground.

The crash happened at about 6pm on Thursday, May 12, on the A47 slip road between the showground and Swaffham.

A green Vauxhall Corsa struck the central reservation, however police are looking for the driver of a green car believed to be a Kia Picanto, which is thought to have been in the area at the time. 

Anyone with information or video footage should contact PC Emma Richardson on 101 quoting NC-12052022-348.

