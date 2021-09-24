News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Buses delayed by petrol station queues as fuel shortage hits

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:19 PM September 24, 2021    Updated: 2:22 PM September 24, 2021
Motorists queue outside a petrol station in Clacton

Petrol stations across Norfolk are facing long queues. - Credit: Archant

Bus operators across Norfolk have been reporting delays due to queues at petrol stations.

A shortage of HGV drivers is starting to affect petrol supply chains but the government is urging drivers to "buy fuel as normal". 

Some stations across the UK have been forced to close altogether — with BP and Tesco among the worst-hit.

Both First and Konectbus have reported issues on routes close to petrol stations in Watton, Norwich, Dereham and Sprowston.

First Norwich said its whole network was facing delays due to queues building up on the roads.

Konectbus said buses on routes 11, 11B, 4, and Straight8 had been facing delays of between 15 and 20 minutes.

Buses on route 11 are facing delays of around 20 minutes between Watton and Swaffham, while passengers on route 11B can expect delays due to "unusually heavy" traffic around Sprowston Tesco.

The operator said: "Please be assured that all buses are running, and our team of 11B drivers are doing their best to get to you."

On route 4, Konectbus services are facing 15 minute delays due to "very heavy" queuing outside the petrol station at Dereham Tesco and blocking roundabouts.

Services will now not be stopping at bus stops in the Dereham supermarket's car park.

Route Straight8 from Toftwood to Dereham town centre will now operate along South Green and Baxter Row.

While bus stops on Yaxham Road and London Road will not be serve due to congestion surrounding the BP petrol station until further notice.

