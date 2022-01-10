Three tonne buoy falls off lorry into oncoming traffic in Loddon

A three tonne dock safety buoy fell off a lorry into oncoming traffic on the A146 through Loddon. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A three tonne buoy fell off a lorry and rolled towards oncoming traffic on the A146 through Loddon.

On Friday, January 7, a lorry was heading towards Norwich through roadworks on the A146 when the dock safety buoy came off the vehicle.

The buoy rolled down the road towards oncoming vehicles stopped at traffic lights.

No damage was caused to any vehicles.

People working on the roadworks managed to move the item out of the road and onto a soft verge.

Police attended and reported the driver for having an insecure load.

A crane was arranged to properly secure the buoy to the lorry.

A spokesman for the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "We would like to thank the public for their patience while this was sorted, especially the very helpful and community minded road workers for both their quick thinking and actions.

"They even worked with the haulage company to minimise road closure whilst the item was reloaded."

