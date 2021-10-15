News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on A47 following crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:31 PM October 15, 2021   
One lane has been partially closed on the A47 just before the Brundall roundabout. Picture: Google M

The roundabout on the A47 near Cucumber Lane in Brundall - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A47 near Brundall following an accident.

The road is partially blocked near Cucumber Lane.

Traffic is moving slowly approaching the Brundall roundabout, with queues on the eastbound carriageway to Church Road.

On the westbound carriageway traffic is moving at an average speed of 10mph. 

First bus services X1 and X11 have been delayed as a result.

