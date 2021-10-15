Delays on A47 following crash

Published: 12:31 PM October 15, 2021

The roundabout on the A47 near Cucumber Lane in Brundall - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A47 near Brundall following an accident.

The road is partially blocked near Cucumber Lane.

Traffic is moving slowly approaching the Brundall roundabout, with queues on the eastbound carriageway to Church Road.

⚠️ Due to an RTA on the A47 at Blofield roundabout our X1 and X11 buses will be delayed. We are sorry for the disruption caused. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) October 15, 2021

On the westbound carriageway traffic is moving at an average speed of 10mph.

First bus services X1 and X11 have been delayed as a result.

