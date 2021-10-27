News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
BMW overturns in ditch after coming off A146

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:54 AM October 27, 2021   
Norfolk police were called to the scene where a BMW rolled into a ditch off the A146 between Beccles and Loddon.

The police were called to the scene where a BMW has rolled into a ditch, landing on its roof, in the A146 between Beccles and Loddon. - Credit: Google

A car has come off the A146 and overturned in a ditch.

Police were called to the scene this morning (October 27) at 6.05am to the single vehicle collision, in which a BMW came off the road and landed on its roof in a ditch.

The incident happened near the junction with Wash Lane near Hales. 

Norfolk police remain at the scene and the ambulance has been called.

There are further delays in the area due to roadworks in Loddon, affecting the A146 and George Lane.

