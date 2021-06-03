Broken down BMW on single-lane stretch of A47

Published: 10:21 AM June 3, 2021 Updated: 10:30 AM June 3, 2021

A broken down BMW is causing delays on the A47 at Necton. - Credit: Archant

Traffic is building on the A47 after a BMW broke down on a single carriageway part of the road.

It is causing tailbacks on the Norwich-bound carriageway at Necton, east of Swaffham.

Norfolk Police confirmed they were called at 8.40am.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed there was traffic build-up in the area, and that recovery had been arranged at 9.25am.

Anyone heading eastbound in the area is advised to find an alternative route if possible.

