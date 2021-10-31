Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs

Two way traffic lights are already in use on Guildhall Lane in Wrentham, but next month the road will be temporarily closed, with traffic being diverted. - Credit: Google Images

A village road that has been "undermined" by badgers will close for a week next month.

Emergency roadworks are already under way with two way traffic lights in use on Guildhall Lane in Wrentham, with motorists warned to expect delays.

But next month Suffolk Highways will temporarily close the road off the busy A12 for a week, with traffic being diverted.

The temporary closure will be in force along the "full extent of the road" with the works taking place between November 15 and November 19.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

Repair work started at the beginning of October, with emergency two way traffic lights in operation, as Suffolk Highways said that the "road has been undermined due to badgers and is a threat to the safety of motorists."

Now a full road closure will be implemented on Guildhall Lane between November 15 and November 19 for the "repair of damaged road caused by badger activity."

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, the road has been damaged around 100m away from the entrance to a nearby farm.

A diversion route running along the A12, B1127 and vice versa will be in operation between November 15 and November 19.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.



































