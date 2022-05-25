Person released from car and road closed after two-vehicle crash

Updated

The B1172 London Road has been closed at Suton, near Wymondham, following a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google

A person has been released from a car and a road in south Norfolk was closed following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called at 4pm after a collision on the B1172 London Road in Suton, near Wymondham.

Emergency services attended the scene, including ambulance and fire crews.

Fire crews from Attleborough and Wymondham have attended the scene and a person was released from a car.

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area following the crash.

Owing to an RTC on the B1172 at Suton, the road is currently closed to passing traffic, please avoid the area. We are working to reopen the road ASAP and will update when the road is open. #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) May 25, 2022

The road reopened at about 5.12pm.

