Updated
Person released from car and road closed after two-vehicle crash
Published: 4:41 PM May 25, 2022
Updated: 5:11 PM May 25, 2022
- Credit: Google
A person has been released from a car and a road in south Norfolk was closed following a two-vehicle crash.
Police were called at 4pm after a collision on the B1172 London Road in Suton, near Wymondham.
Emergency services attended the scene, including ambulance and fire crews.
Fire crews from Attleborough and Wymondham have attended the scene and a person was released from a car.
Officers asked drivers to avoid the area following the crash.
The road reopened at about 5.12pm.
