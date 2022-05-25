News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Updated

Person released from car and road closed after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:41 PM May 25, 2022
Updated: 5:11 PM May 25, 2022
The B1172 London Road has been closed at Suton, near Wymondham, following a two-vehicle crash

The B1172 London Road has been closed at Suton, near Wymondham, following a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google

A person has been released from a car and a road in south Norfolk was closed following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called at 4pm after a collision on the B1172 London Road in Suton, near Wymondham.

Emergency services attended the scene, including ambulance and fire crews.

Fire crews from Attleborough and Wymondham have attended the scene and a person was released from a car.

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area following the crash.

The road reopened at about 5.12pm.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
Wymondham News

