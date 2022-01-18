Diversion in place due to emergency road closure in Mulbarton
- Credit: Google Maps
A village's main road to Norwich has been closed to allow for emergency water works to take place.
The B113 Norwich Road in Mulbarton is closed until January 19 as Anglian Water fixes a burst water main in The Common.
A signed diversion is in place via Ipswich Road.
First bus services towards Mulbarton will follow the usual route as far as the green but then will miss the left turn at The Common and continue along Norwich Road.
Buses will then operate via Lower Common and Birchfield Lane, turning right at Cuckoofield Lane at the end to turn at the roundabout.
Services towards the city will follow the same route in reverse.
