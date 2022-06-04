News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Long delays as crash closes road near Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:42 PM June 4, 2022
Updated: 7:46 PM June 4, 2022
The B1108 is currently closed following a crash.

The B1108 is currently closed following a crash near the N&N Hospital - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays near the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital after the B1108 was closed following a crash.

The crash happened at about 6pm this evening on the B1108 Earlham Road in Norwich between the junction with Old Watton Road and Wilberforce Road.

There are currently long tailbacks in both directions on the road, with cars queuing back to University Drive coming out of the city and Colney Lane on the way into Norwich.

Konect 3 bus services will face "major disruption" following the incident.



