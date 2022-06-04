Long delays as crash closes road near Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

The B1108 is currently closed following a crash near the N&N Hospital - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays near the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital after the B1108 was closed following a crash.

The crash happened at about 6pm this evening on the B1108 Earlham Road in Norwich between the junction with Old Watton Road and Wilberforce Road.

Following an RTC on the B1108 Watton Rd in Colney, the road is fully closed to all traffic. Local diversions are in place, please avoid the area. Updates will follow when possible. #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) June 4, 2022

There are currently long tailbacks in both directions on the road, with cars queuing back to University Drive coming out of the city and Colney Lane on the way into Norwich.

Konect 3 bus services will face "major disruption" following the incident.

Major disruption to Konect 3, First 21 due to a collision on Watton Rd near the hospital — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) June 4, 2022







