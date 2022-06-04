Long delays as crash closes road near Norfolk and Norwich Hospital
Published: 7:42 PM June 4, 2022
Updated: 7:46 PM June 4, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
There are currently long delays near the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital after the B1108 was closed following a crash.
The crash happened at about 6pm this evening on the B1108 Earlham Road in Norwich between the junction with Old Watton Road and Wilberforce Road.
There are currently long tailbacks in both directions on the road, with cars queuing back to University Drive coming out of the city and Colney Lane on the way into Norwich.
Konect 3 bus services will face "major disruption" following the incident.