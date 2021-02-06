£500,000 improvement work at train station to resume

Published: 12:23 PM February 6, 2021

Work to increase parking capacity at a Norfolk train station is set to resume.

Greater Anglia's £500,000 project is tripling the number of existing spaces and creating designated areas for motorcycles and bikes at Attleborough station.

In all, there will be capacity for 86 vehicles, including five accessible spaces and five motorcycles.

Electric car charging technology is being installed in preparation for future use.

Twenty cycle spaces, as well as new LED lighting and CCTV cameras, are also being added.

The overall scheme began in 2018 and was originally expected to be completed by the end of last year, but work was paused in the autumn while a planning amendment was assessed.

In the meantime, Greater Anglia is proceeding with the removal of the two ancillary buildings and some tree stumps and vegetation, as well as excavation of the new car park area.

The rail operator hopes the project will be completed by the summer.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s asset management director, said: "We’re very pleased to be almost tripling the number of parking spaces at Attleborough from 30 to 86.

"Once we start to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, we will have the capacity to encourage more sustainable journeys to the area, helping to reduce the pollution and congestion caused by cars.

"We support green transport initiatives across our region, which is why we’re creating additional cycle spaces and the provision for four electric car spaces."

Work at Attleborough station is being phased to keep as many parking as possible available for key workers and people making essential journeys by train.

The station house itself was previously used as a veterinary practice, but fell into disrepair and was eventually deemed unsafe because of roof leaks that threatened to bring down the ceilings.

In 2013 it had to be closed but, five years later, Greater Anglia began renovating the building with the help of a £110,000 grant from the Railway Heritage Trust.

The operator also invested £177,000 in the scheme.

The restoration was completed last year, with the doors and windows having been replaced, extensive repairs to the roof carried out and the interior redecorated in original heritage colours.

Greater Anglia ultimately hopes to attract a new tenant for the building.