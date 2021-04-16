Town's three-year ordeal almost over as roadworks reach final stage

Published: 5:08 PM April 16, 2021

The £4.5m Transport for Attleborough project is set to come to an end

A major roadworks scheme which has taken almost three years to complete is finally set to reach its final stage.

Designed to support future growth, the £4.5m Transport for Attleborough project has been affecting businesses, motorists and visitors since it began in September 2018.

The £4.5m Transport for Attleborough project is set to come to an end

Across four different periods, shoppers have repeatedly been urged to support high street firms for whom trading has proved challenging.

But the programme reached its final phase in November when efforts began to enhance cycling and walking facilities on London Road, and the last few weeks will see the road resurfaced.

David Reger, owner of hardware store Nuts 'n' Bolts, on Church Street, said he was delighted to see the scheme finally coming to an end.

David Reger, owner of Nuts 'n' Bolts in Attleborough

"To give you some concept of how bad it has been, the roadworks have been worse for us than Covid," he added.

"I'll be glad to see the back of them and I'm sure everyone else is in the same boat.

"There is a feeling among some people that they were wholly unnecessary. How many towns of this size have got two big sets of traffic lights right in the town centre?

"I suppose that's life but it was all very expensive."

London Road in Attleborough, where the final stage of roadworks is being completed

Phil Leslie, mayor of Attleborough, agreed that the town would be pleased to move on to a new chapter.

"The roadworks have certainly been the main talking point across the town for a long time, and we're looking forward to moving on," said Mr Leslie.

"I think the majority of residents would agree the work in the town square has worked out better than we anticipated, but there are areas are of concern such as the narrowing of London Road.

"The project is not universally accepted as being worthwhile, but there is hope it can improve things."

Phil Leslie, mayor of Attleborough

A number of temporary road closures will be in place, as follows:

April 24 to May 1: Access from London Road into Hargham Road, Police Houses Access Road/Constable Close, Sheppard Road and Chapel Road will at times be restricted, with diversion routes in place.

Road closure from West Carr Road to Hargham Road. This will be in place at all hours from 6am on Saturday, April 24, and 6am on Monday, April 26; overnight from 7pm to 6am on Monday, April 26 until Saturday, May 1 (five nights).

If work cannot be completed due to poor weather, it will be carried out May 1-3 and weeknights from May 3-8.