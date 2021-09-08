Ambulance involved in crash on A140

Published: 5:00 PM September 8, 2021

An East of England ambulance was involved in a crash on the A140 - Credit: Archant

An ambulance has been involved in a crash on the A140 in Norfolk.

The incident occurred in the Hanworth area on Tuesday, September 7, at around 2pm while the East of England Ambulance Service vehicle was responding to an emergency call.

One member of the ambulance team was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for assessment and care. A second patient was treated and discharged at the scene.

There was no patient in the vehicle at the time.

A witness at the scene said the ambulance had gone off the road into a hedge and ditch.