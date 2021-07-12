A140 closed both ways after crash

Published: 7:30 AM July 12, 2021 Updated: 7:34 AM July 12, 2021

The A140 is closed in both directions at Alby with Thwaite after a crash. - Credit: Archant

The A140 is closed in both directions this morning after a crash in the early hours.

Police are currently on the scene at Alby with Thwaite, between Aylsham and Cromer in north Norfolk.

The crash happened shortly before 5am, with fire crews from Aylsham and Cromer also called to the scene.

The road is impassable in both directions, with drivers advised to use an alternative route.

An eyewitness at the scene said they saw an ambulance crew in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

They added cars are diverting via Aldborough heading towards Norwich.

Traffic sensors show there is a small build up of traffic in the area, though this could get worse as more people hit the road this morning.

Sanders Coaches said there could be minor delays to its X40 and X44 services, as well as its A/C bus to Norwich City College.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.