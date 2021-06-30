News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 crash closes lane on Acle Straight

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:34 AM June 30, 2021   
A contraflow system in place on the A47 Acle Straight on Wednesday.

A contraflow system in place on the A47 Acle Straight on Wednesday. - Credit: NSRAPT

One lane of the A47 Acle Straight is currently closed after a crash.

A contraflow system is currently in place on the road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

A social media post from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team warned drivers to expect delays in the area.

A white van looks to have been involved in the crash along with at least one other car.

Officers said they hope to reopen the road properly by midday.

Acle News

