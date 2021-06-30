A47 crash closes lane on Acle Straight
Published: 11:34 AM June 30, 2021
- Credit: NSRAPT
One lane of the A47 Acle Straight is currently closed after a crash.
A contraflow system is currently in place on the road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.
A social media post from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team warned drivers to expect delays in the area.
A white van looks to have been involved in the crash along with at least one other car.
Officers said they hope to reopen the road properly by midday.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus