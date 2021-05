Published: 7:34 AM May 28, 2021

One lane remains closed on the A47 at Acle - Credit: PA

One lane remains closed on a stretch of the A47 in Norfolk due to overrunning roadworks.

Traffic is flowing well this morning (Friday, May 28) despite the continued closure of one eastbound lane from the A1042 Yarmouth Road to A1064 in Acle.

Overnight roadworks were due to finish at 6am, but have been delayed.