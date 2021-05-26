News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays likely as police escort abnormal loads across Norfolk and Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:01 PM May 26, 2021   
The abnormal load going through Setchey, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Police are set to escort a trio of abnormal loads through Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: Ian Burt

Drivers can expect delays as police escort three abnormal loads through Norfolk. 

The disruption will see two boat moulds transported across the county on Thursday (May 27), and a third on June 5. 

From 10am on Thursday, a mould 4.9m wide and 25.5m long is being taken from Gaymers Way, North Walsham, to Tunstead Road in Hoveton. 

It will proceed from Gaymers Road to Folgate Road, before continuing along main roads such as the B1145, A149, A1151. The journey will be completed on Horning Road West before reaching Tunstead Road. 

Later in the day, another mould - this time 4.8m wide and 22.9m in length - will leave Gaymers Way and head to Goodchild Marine in Burgh Castle from 1pm. 

You may also want to watch:

Its route will be Gaymers Way, Folgate Road, B1145, A149, A47, A143, New Road and Butt Lane. 

Finally, on Saturday, June 5, a shell 5.5m wide and 27.4m long will travel all the way from Oyster Yachts in Hoveton to Ipswich Haven Marina.

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results
  2. 2 'It is a nightmare' - Campsite still closed after flooding
  3. 3 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
  1. 4 'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach
  2. 5 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan
  3. 6 Breakthrough hope over 'insufferable' military plane noise
  4. 7 M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses
  5. 8 '50 poonds' - Norwich hit by fake £50 notes with spelling error
  6. 9 Norfolk A&E numbers close to all-time record
  7. 10 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich

It will journey along one of the following routes (to be confirmed on June 5):

  • Option 1: Tunstead Road, Horning Rd West, A1151, A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A11, Hethersett Road, Wymondham Street, Spooner Row, A11, A1304, Kentford B1506, A14, A1120, A14, A1308, A1120, A14, A1214, A137, West End Road, Bridge Street
  • Option 2: Tunstead Road, Horning Road West, A1151, A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A11, Hethersett Road, Wymondham Street, Spooner Row, A11, A1304, Kentford B1506, A14, A1308, B1113, A14, A1214, A137,  West End Road, Bridge Street
Norfolk Live
Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning.

Norfolk Live | Video

Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Mill Road, Banham

20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A McDonalds branch in Norwich has reopened on Monday, after it was forced to temporarily close.

Norfolk Live | Video

Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus