Drivers warned of delays as police escort yacht through Norfolk and Suffolk

A yacht is being escorted from Hoveton to Ipswich - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Drivers are being advised to avoid some roads as an abnormal load is escorted through Norfolk and Suffolk.

A yacht is being escorted by police on Sunday, August 21, at 9am.

The load, from Oyster Yachts in Tunstead Road in Hoveton, is a 5.45m wide and 21.5m long boat.

Its destination is Fox's Marina in Wherstead Road in Ipswich.

The route is as follows: Tunstead Road, Horning Road West, the A1151, the A149, the B1152, the A1064 and then the A47.

It will then travel on the A140, the A14, the A137 and Wherstead Road.

Police have warned drivers to expect delays on these roads.