Delays warning as 48-tonne boat is transported across region
Motorists are being warned that they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported through the region.
A boat weighing more than 48 tonnes will be moved from Cumbria to Lowestoft Marina on Wednesday, April 21.
Suffolk Police has issued the warning to drivers ahead of Norfolk Police escorting the 22m long boat to Lowestoft Marina on South Elmham Terrace.
With delays expected tomorrow, a police spokesman said: "Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Wednesday, April 21 as police escort a boat 4.8m wide, 4.95m wide, 22m long and weighing 44,000kg.
"The load will be escorted from Whitehaven, Cumbria to Lowestoft Marina on South Elmham Terrace, Lowestoft."
The route will be as follows: A14 Cambs Border – A146 – A143 – A146 – A1117 – B1531 – local roads to site A1378333.
Norfolk police will escort the boat from the A47 lay-by eastbound between West Drove and Terrington St John to Lowestoft Marina.
