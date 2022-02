Yacht to be escorted by police across East Anglia

A 27-meter long yacht hull that passed through Norfolk in 2021 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers could face delays as an abnormal load is escorted across Norfolk and Suffolk by police.

A yacht will be moved from Tunstead Road in Hoveton, Norfolk, to Fox's Marina in Ipswich on Monday, February 14, at about 10am.

The yacht is 5.35m wide, 21.5m long, 5.3m tall and weighs 50,000kg.

The route is as follows: Tunstead Road, to Horning Road West, to A1151, to A149, to B1152, to A1064, to A47, to A11.

Then to Red Lodge B1085, to A11, to A14, to A142, to A14, to B1308 slip, to A14, to A14J55/A12 slip, to A14, to A137.

It will then follow local roads to the site.

The alternative route is as follows: A14, to A142, to A11, to A1304, to Newmarket Kentford, to A1304, to B1506, to A14.

