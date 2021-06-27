Overnight closures for roadworks on A47

Published: 12:56 PM June 27, 2021

The Thickthorn Roundabout on the A47 - Credit: Archant

Overnight closures are due to be in force on the A47 from tonight until Tuesday.

The roadworks will be in place from 8pm to 6am between the Thickthorn Interchange and Trowse eastbound.

Norfolk County Council has said diversions will be in place via the A11 and the A146 to Trowse Newton, to re-join onto the A47.

Highways England committed £300m to improve the A47 with work beginning in 2020.

AA Roadwatch currently states there are delays of nine minutes on the Norwich Southern Bypass eastbound with average speeds of 20mph.

There is also slow moving traffic both ways from the Thickthorn Roundabout to A146 Loddon Road due to the roadworks with a contraflow system in place.

