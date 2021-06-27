Overnight closures for roadworks on A47
- Credit: Archant
Overnight closures are due to be in force on the A47 from tonight until Tuesday.
The roadworks will be in place from 8pm to 6am between the Thickthorn Interchange and Trowse eastbound.
Norfolk County Council has said diversions will be in place via the A11 and the A146 to Trowse Newton, to re-join onto the A47.
Highways England committed £300m to improve the A47 with work beginning in 2020.
AA Roadwatch currently states there are delays of nine minutes on the Norwich Southern Bypass eastbound with average speeds of 20mph.
You may also want to watch:
There is also slow moving traffic both ways from the Thickthorn Roundabout to A146 Loddon Road due to the roadworks with a contraflow system in place.
Emergency services and local businesses have spoken about how the roadworks have disrupted them. Click here to read the full story.
Most Read
- 1 People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze
- 2 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
- 3 Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'
- 4 A47 closed in both directions after four vehicle crash
- 5 Norfolk Tory MP calls for Matt Hancock to resign as health secretary
- 6 Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze
- 7 Paul Merton treats Norfolk holiday park guests to comedy show
- 8 Town centre Co-op to close within weeks
- 9 A11 closed as emergency services attend serious crash
- 10 16 of Norfolk's best pubs chosen by EDP reporters