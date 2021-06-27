News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Overnight closures for roadworks on A47

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:56 PM June 27, 2021   
The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthor

The Thickthorn Roundabout on the A47 - Credit: Archant

Overnight closures are due to be in force on the A47 from tonight until Tuesday. 

The roadworks will be in place from 8pm to 6am between the Thickthorn Interchange and Trowse eastbound. 

Norfolk County Council has said diversions will be in place via the A11 and the A146 to Trowse Newton, to re-join onto the A47. 

Highways England committed £300m to improve the A47 with work beginning in 2020.

AA Roadwatch currently states there are delays of nine minutes on the Norwich Southern Bypass eastbound with average speeds of 20mph. 

You may also want to watch:

There is also slow moving traffic both ways from the Thickthorn Roundabout to A146 Loddon Road due to the roadworks with a contraflow system in place.

Emergency services and local businesses have spoken about how the roadworks have disrupted them. Click here to read the full story. 

Most Read

  1. 1 People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze
  2. 2 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
  3. 3 Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'
  1. 4 A47 closed in both directions after four vehicle crash
  2. 5 Norfolk Tory MP calls for Matt Hancock to resign as health secretary
  3. 6 Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze
  4. 7 Paul Merton treats Norfolk holiday park guests to comedy show
  5. 8 Town centre Co-op to close within weeks
  6. 9 A11 closed as emergency services attend serious crash
  7. 10 16 of Norfolk's best pubs chosen by EDP reporters
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Poor state of Cathedral hotel Norwich

'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cortege arriving at Tesco supermarket.

Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker

Maurice Gray

Logo Icon
Sam Sexton, left, leaving Norwich Magistrates Court with his solicitor Ian Fisher, right.

Former Norwich boxing champion banned from contacting ex-partner

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The fast-growing, invasive, plant Japanese Knotweed or 'or as it is also known, Polygonum cuspidatum

Revealed: Norfolk's hotspots for Japanese Knotweed in 2021

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus