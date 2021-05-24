News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 closure starts tonight – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:13 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 12:42 PM May 24, 2021
A long diversion will be in place as the A47 closes its westbound lanes overnight for four nights.

A long diversion will be in place as the A47 closes its westbound lanes overnight for four nights. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The A47 will be fully closed in one direction for four nights starting tonight, with drivers asked to follow a 16.5-mile diversion around Norwich.

Overnight closures will be in force on the Norwich Southern Bypass from 8pm on Monday, May 24.

The closures affect both lanes of the westbound carriageway between Postwick and Thickthorn.

The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

A suggested diversion route takes drivers along the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) before heading down to the Norwich ring road and around the city to re-join the A47 at Thickthorn.

A notice from Highways England said: "Westbound traffic will be diverted onto the A1270 and join Holt Road/Cromer Road after Norwich International airport.

The diversion route recommended, which will take more than half an hour and take drivers all the way around the city.

The diversion route recommended, which will take more than half an hour and take drivers all the way around the city. - Credit: Google

"They will join Boundary Road (part of inner ring round anti clockwise) then joining the A11 at Mount Pleasant and re-join the A47 at Thickthorn."

The disruption is expected for four consecutive nights, lasting until 6am on Friday morning.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.





