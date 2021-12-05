One person rescued after crash on A47
Published: 9:07 AM December 5, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
One person has been rescued from their vehicle after an accident on the A47.
Emergency services were called to the crash in Little Fransham just before 7am today.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews manually assisted in the release of one person and made the vehicle safe."
The extent of any injuries and the number of vehicles involved is not yet known.
A 'stop' call was made just before 7.50am.
Crews from Dereham and Swaffham attended the incident.
