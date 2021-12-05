One person rescued after crash on A47

One person has been rescued from their vehicle after a crash on the A47 - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been rescued from their vehicle after an accident on the A47.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Little Fransham just before 7am today.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews manually assisted in the release of one person and made the vehicle safe."

The extent of any injuries and the number of vehicles involved is not yet known.

A 'stop' call was made just before 7.50am.

Crews from Dereham and Swaffham attended the incident.