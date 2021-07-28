News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 to close overnight near Wisbech for roadworks

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:25 PM July 28, 2021    Updated: 12:26 PM July 28, 2021
Could Boris Johnson's 'Project Speed' accellerate the dualling of the A47? Pic: Highways England.

Roadworks on the A47 - Credit: Highways England

A stretch of the A47 will be closed overnight for roadworks.

The road will be closed overnight from July 28 to 29 between South Brink and Guyhirn roundabout near Wisbech.

The road will close from 8pm to 6am both nights to allow for roadworks to take place.

Now that Anglian Water has finished with the mains work, Highways England is completing the eastern widening to the A141, including the installation of new drains, kerbs, placing stone and tarmac. 

Roadworks in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

Roadworks on the A47 - Credit: Archant

There will also be roadworks the following week from Monday, August 2 at 8pm until Tuesday, August 3 at 6am between March Road and the Guyhirn roundabout.

You may also want to watch:

Fen Road to the Guyhirn roundabout will remain open, and a signed diversion will be in place. There will be three-way traffic lights until Friday, July 30.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  2. 2 Broadband down across Norfolk as Sky internet hit by issue
  3. 3 Police called to troublespot Norwich hotel 324 times in two years
  1. 4 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
  2. 5 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
  3. 6 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
  4. 7 Police search undergrowth as man arrested for murder of missing woman
  5. 8 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
  6. 9 The best restaurant in Norfolk for a romantic date revealed
  7. 10 Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job
Highways England
Norfolk Live
A47 News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caister-on-Sea beach.

Norfolk Live

Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at beach

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Flooding incidents after heavy rainfall. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Weather

Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant.

Trains cancelled due to flooding - and more heavy rain expected

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus