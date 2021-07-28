A47 to close overnight near Wisbech for roadworks

Published: 12:25 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 12:26 PM July 28, 2021

A stretch of the A47 will be closed overnight for roadworks.

The road will be closed overnight from July 28 to 29 between South Brink and Guyhirn roundabout near Wisbech.

The road will close from 8pm to 6am both nights to allow for roadworks to take place.

Now that Anglian Water has finished with the mains work, Highways England is completing the eastern widening to the A141, including the installation of new drains, kerbs, placing stone and tarmac.

Roadworks on the A47 - Credit: Archant

There will also be roadworks the following week from Monday, August 2 at 8pm until Tuesday, August 3 at 6am between March Road and the Guyhirn roundabout.

You may also want to watch:

Fen Road to the Guyhirn roundabout will remain open, and a signed diversion will be in place. There will be three-way traffic lights until Friday, July 30.