Part of A47 closed in both directions after crash

The A47 is currently closed at North Tuddenham after a crash on the A47. - Credit: Supplied

The A47 is currently closed in both directions at North Tuddenham, near Dereham, while emergency services deal with a crash.

Norfolk Police tweeted at just after 1.30pm that both lanes are closed and that drivers should avoid the area.

Norfolk Police has not said what has happened, but Norfolk Fire Service said it is currently at the scene assisting as there are vehicles blocking the road and leaking fuel.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

