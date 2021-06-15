Classic VW camper van gutted by fire on A47
- Credit: Julie Sherwood
A VW camper van was destroyed after it caught fire on the A47.
It happened on the road at Hopton-on-Sea, between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, on Monday afternoon.
Fire crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth were called to the scene at 1.48pm.
They spent more than an hour tackling the blaze while using hose reel jets and wearing breathing apparatus, before the stop message came in at 2.57pm.
An eye-witness said the incident caused severe delays in both directions, with "no traffic movement in either direction for over 30 minutes".
You may also want to watch:
Photos taken of the blue camper van in the aftermath of the fire show the damage done to the classic vehicle.
The entire interior appears to have been destroyed, while several windows seem to be missing .
Most Read
- 1 Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home
- 2 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
- 3 Covid Delta variant cases double in Norfolk
- 4 This charming village pub is worth travelling to from across Norfolk
- 5 Weather warning for thunderstorms this week after Monday heat
- 6 Broads pub with 'bags of potential' for sale for £375,000
- 7 Woman airlifted to hospital following equestrian accident in Beccles
- 8 11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining
- 9 Neighbours tell of shock as murder probe launched
- 10 Seller took motorbike for one last ride – and did 119mph on NDR
And much of the outer bodywork is charred with black soot, while in places the paintwork has peeled away completely.