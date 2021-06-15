Classic VW camper van gutted by fire on A47

Published: 7:35 AM June 15, 2021

This blue camper van was gutted by a fire on the A47 at Hopton-on-Sea on Monday. - Credit: Julie Sherwood

A VW camper van was destroyed after it caught fire on the A47.

It happened on the road at Hopton-on-Sea, between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth were called to the scene at 1.48pm.

They spent more than an hour tackling the blaze while using hose reel jets and wearing breathing apparatus, before the stop message came in at 2.57pm.

An eye-witness said the incident caused severe delays in both directions, with "no traffic movement in either direction for over 30 minutes".

Photos taken of the blue camper van in the aftermath of the fire show the damage done to the classic vehicle.

The entire interior appears to have been destroyed, while several windows seem to be missing .

And much of the outer bodywork is charred with black soot, while in places the paintwork has peeled away completely.