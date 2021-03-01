Delays possible as 23m long boat travels along A47 and A11

Published: 9:19 AM March 1, 2021

An abnormal load will travel through Norfolk on Monday, March 1, potentially causing delays on the A47, A11 and A140. - Credit: Ian Burt

An abnormal load will make its way through Norfolk today, prompting police to warn of potential delays on some of the county's busiest roads.

Officers will escort a 23m long, five-metre wide boat from Gaymers Way in North Walsham to Poole in Dorset.

Its journey will begin at 10am on Monday, March 1, when it is set to travel along local roads including the A149 and A1064 before joining the A47 at Acle.

From there, it is due to make its way west towards Norwich, before joining the A11 heading south past Thetford and out of the county before moving onto the A14.

An alternative route has also been posted, which would see the load avoid the A11 and instead travel along the A140 to the A14, where it can travel to Cambridgeshire and beyond.

You may also want to watch:

Motorists are warned of potential delays on the roads today while the load is escorted through the county.

• For up-to-date infromation about the road in Norfolk and Waveney, keep tabs on our LIVE traffic map.