News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays possible as 23m long boat travels along A47 and A11

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 9:19 AM March 1, 2021   
A pair of lorries carrying large steel tanks were given a police escort along the A10.

An abnormal load will travel through Norfolk on Monday, March 1, potentially causing delays on the A47, A11 and A140. - Credit: Ian Burt

An abnormal load will make its way through Norfolk today, prompting police to warn of potential delays on some of the county's busiest roads.

Officers will escort a 23m long, five-metre wide boat from Gaymers Way in North Walsham to Poole in Dorset.

Its journey will begin at 10am on Monday, March 1, when it is set to travel along local roads including the A149 and A1064 before joining the A47 at Acle.

From there, it is due to make its way west towards Norwich, before joining the A11 heading south past Thetford and out of the county before moving onto the A14.

An alternative route has also been posted, which would see the load avoid the A11 and instead travel along the A140 to the A14, where it can travel to Cambridgeshire and beyond.

You may also want to watch:

Motorists are warned of potential delays on the roads today while the load is escorted through the county.

• For up-to-date infromation about the road in Norfolk and Waveney, keep tabs on our LIVE traffic map.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers for second weekend running
  2. 2 Family of missing man informed after body found in water
  3. 3 Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000
  1. 4 'They think they can get away with it' - crowds flock to seaside village
  2. 5 Tributes to kind-hearted dad-of-three who died from Covid
  3. 6 Man dies after rescue operation to cardiac arrest call
  4. 7 Greek chain looks set to take over former Giraffe restaurant
  5. 8 Cardiac arrest call sparks rescue operation near beauty spot
  6. 9 'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling
  7. 10 Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

When can I visit the beach? Lockdown questions answered

When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Picture of James Gray who has gone missing from Norwich.

Family of missing man informed after body found near lake

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been issued with a parking fine by NPE after a visit to Earlham House Shopping Centre ca

Driver fined after leaving queue before entering Co-Op

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Dean Critoph new owner of White Pheasant formerly Lenwade House Hotel

Chef to reopen major hotel that closed amid financial woes

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus