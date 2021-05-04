Two vans crash on A47

Published: 9:06 AM May 4, 2021

Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Two vans were involved in a crash which briefly caused disruption on the A47 this morning.

Norfolk Police said they were called to the Acle Straight at 7.47am.

A Mercedes Sprinter and a Vauxhall Vivaro had crashed on the eastbound carriageway, around a mile from Great Yarmouth.

No-one was injured in the incident, and the drivers of the two vans exchanged details.

Police said the road was clear by 8.17am.

The AA's live tracker shows heavy delays remain in the area as rush hour traffic builds.

A stalled vehicle at the Runham roundabout is causing tailbacks on the eastbound lane, with average speeds down to about 15mph.

