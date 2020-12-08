Seven night A47 closure as resurfacing work begins
Two sections of the A47 will be closed in both directions for seven nights as part of resurfacing works, starting this week.
Highways England will be closing a 1.3 mile stretch of the A47 between Easton and Honningham roundabout for three nights this month while the stretch of road between the Norwich Road roundabout and Pikenham will also be shut off to traffic for three nights.
Signs had been placed on the Easton and Honningham roundabouts, but Highway England has confirmed they are displaying the wrong dates.
The company is aware of the signs and has said they will be removed.
The works, which will see the sections of road closed in both directions between 8pm and 6am, will focus on repairing and reconstructing the road along with resurfacing.
Works between Norwich Road and Pickenham will take place on the evenings of December 8, 9 and 10 while the Honingham to Easton works will go ahead on December 11, 14 and 15.
