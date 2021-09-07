A47 closed due to spillage of offal

Breaking

Published: 1:17 PM September 7, 2021 Updated: 1:30 PM September 7, 2021

A47 between Swaffham and Dereham has been closed due to spillage of offal - Credit: IAN BURT

The A47 is currently closed between Swaffham and Dereham due to a spillage of offal.

Highways England has said it is closed eastbound between the A1605 junction with the A1075.

The road is expected to be cleared by 3pm.

Police have been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

