A47 closed due to spillage of offal

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:17 PM September 7, 2021    Updated: 1:30 PM September 7, 2021
The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

A47 between Swaffham and Dereham has been closed due to spillage of offal - Credit: IAN BURT

The A47 is currently closed between Swaffham and Dereham due to a spillage of offal. 

Highways England has said it is closed eastbound between the A1605 junction with the A1075. 

The road is expected to be cleared by 3pm. 

Police have been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

