A47 closed due to two-car crash at Acle straight

Published: 11:08 AM September 20, 2021 Updated: 11:23 AM September 20, 2021

The A47 at Acle straight has been closed following a crash - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The A47 Acle Straight has been closed following a two-car crash.

The closure affects the A47 Acle Straight near Halvergate Road.

Diversions are being set up and police have asked motorists to please use a different route.

Norfolk fire crews have attended and have assisted one person from a vehicle.

Congestion and delays can be expected in the area between the A1064 Acle roundabout and the A149 Acle New Road Runham roundabout.

More details to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

