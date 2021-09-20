A47 closed due to two-car crash at Acle straight
Published: 11:08 AM September 20, 2021 Updated: 11:23 AM September 20, 2021
The A47 Acle Straight has been closed following a two-car crash.
The closure affects the A47 Acle Straight near Halvergate Road.
Diversions are being set up and police have asked motorists to please use a different route.
Norfolk fire crews have attended and have assisted one person from a vehicle.
Congestion and delays can be expected in the area between the A1064 Acle roundabout and the A149 Acle New Road Runham roundabout.
More details to follow.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
