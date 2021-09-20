News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 closed due to two-car crash at Acle straight

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:08 AM September 20, 2021    Updated: 11:23 AM September 20, 2021
Norfolk Police will be helping to manage traffic as an abnormal load passes through the county. Byli

The A47 at Acle straight has been closed following a crash - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The A47 Acle Straight has been closed following a two-car crash.

The closure affects the A47 Acle Straight near Halvergate Road. 

Diversions are being set up and police have asked motorists to please use a different route.

Norfolk fire crews have attended and have assisted one person from a vehicle. 

Congestion and delays can be expected in the area between the A1064 Acle roundabout and the A149 Acle New Road Runham roundabout.

More details to follow. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Person pulled from car as rain lashes region
  2. 2 Teenager who lost driving licence receives surprise in post
  3. 3 Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate
  1. 4 ‘It went up like a matchstick’ - Neighbour’s horror at blaze
  2. 5 Fire crews still at scene as investigation launched into house blaze
  3. 6 Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash
  4. 7 Five cars and a horsebox involved in crash near RAF base
  5. 8 Family devastated after death of much-loved and well-known horse
  6. 9 Wartime spirit fills north Norfolk as 1940s weekend returns
  7. 10 Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to it roof
Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance over the A47 following an incident near Longwater

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Chris Taylor came across the wreck of the SS Commodore off Sheringham. 

Video

'I couldn't believe my eyes' - snorkeller finds 125-year-old shipwreck

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to an incident near KFC. 

Suffolk Live

Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon