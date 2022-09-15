News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 remains closed after crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:54 AM September 15, 2022
Updated: 6:58 AM September 15, 2022
The A47 is closed both directions from the A1075 junction at Dereham to the A1074 at Longwater

The A47 is closed after a crash at Hockering - Credit: Google

A section of the A47 remains closed following a late-evening crash.

The incident happened at Hockering - between Dereham and Norwich - yesterday (September 14) at about 10pm.

A large number of emergency services were called to the scene and the road was closed in both directions.

National Highways East has said the road remains closed this morning following a "police-led incident."

Workers are at the scene carrying out traffic management and carriageway clean up.

It is currently unknown when the road will reopen.

While the road is only closed at Hockering, a longer diversion route has been put in place.

Diversion route:  

Westbound:

  • Exit the A47 at Thickthorn Interchange and take first exit from the roundabout onto the A11.
  • Continue on A11 to Mundford Road roundabout at Thetford.
  • Take third exit from the roundabout and continue on A134 to the A1065 roundabout at Munford.
  • At the roundabout take the third exit and continue on the A1065 to rejoin the A47 at Swaffham Interchange.

Eastbound: 

  • Exit the A47 at Swaffham Interchange.
  • At the A1065 junction turn right and follow the A1065 to Fakenham.
  • At the A148 roundabout take the second exit onto the A148, continue on the A148 to the next roundabout and take the third right onto the A1067.
  • Continue on the A1067 through Bintree, Bawdeswell, Morton, Attlebridge, Taversham and Drayton to A140 Ring Road in Norwich.
  • At the A140 roundabout take the third exit onto the A140.
  • At the next roundabout take the third exit onto the A1074 and rejoin the A47 at Longwater Interchange.
