A47 remains closed after crash

The A47 is closed after a crash at Hockering - Credit: Google

A section of the A47 remains closed following a late-evening crash.

The incident happened at Hockering - between Dereham and Norwich - yesterday (September 14) at about 10pm.

A large number of emergency services were called to the scene and the road was closed in both directions.

National Highways East has said the road remains closed this morning following a "police-led incident."

Workers are at the scene carrying out traffic management and carriageway clean up.

Reminder - The #A47 remains closed in both directions between #A1074 and #A1075 due to an ongoing Police led incident. More information including diversion routes can be found in the link below. Please allow extra travel time if travelling in the area. https://t.co/cxhTsVAUCn pic.twitter.com/OnBoP6KIFW — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 15, 2022

It is currently unknown when the road will reopen.

While the road is only closed at Hockering, a longer diversion route has been put in place.

Diversion route:

Westbound:

Exit the A47 at Thickthorn Interchange and take first exit from the roundabout onto the A11.

Continue on A11 to Mundford Road roundabout at Thetford.

Take third exit from the roundabout and continue on A134 to the A1065 roundabout at Munford.

At the roundabout take the third exit and continue on the A1065 to rejoin the A47 at Swaffham Interchange.

Eastbound: