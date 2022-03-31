Part of A47 closed due to police incidents following freezing conditions

The A47 is closed westbound between the A17 in King's Lynn and the B198 in Wisbech. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A47 has closed due to a number of police incidents as a result of freezing conditions.

The road is currently closed westbound between the A17 in King's Lynn and the B198 in Wisbech.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area, with delays expected.

A diversion is in place via the Hardwick Roundabout following the A10, through West Winch, Setch, South Runcton and Stow Bardolph to the A1122/A10 roundabout.

Drivers will then join the A1122 and travel through Downham Market, Salters Lode and Nordelph, before joining the A47 via the A1101 in Outwell.

