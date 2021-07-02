News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 accident blocks road at roadworks hotspot

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:55 AM July 2, 2021    Updated: 9:12 AM July 2, 2021
Police accident sign. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Emergency services have been called to an accident on the A47 at Trowse Newton - Credit: Matthew Usher

A stretch of the A47 where roadworks have been taking place has been partially blocked at rush hour due to an accident. 

The AA has said traffic is moving "very slowly" after an accident at the Loddon Road junction in Trowse Newton. 

This is currently causing delays of at least nine minutes on the Norwich Southern Bypass on the A47 eastbound with average speeds of 15mph. 

The AA has said the delays are likely to increase after the accident was first reported around 7am.

It comes after key services have spoken about the detrimental impact of A47 roadworks with significant delays being caused. 

Lane closures from ongoing works had been adding travel times in both directions between Thickthorn and Trowse with bus companies, blue lights services and haulage among those affected.

You may also want to watch:

More to follow.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground
  2. 2 Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k
  3. 3 Popular Norwich restaurant closes temporarily amid hunt for new head chef
  1. 4 Two-car crash on A47 blocks road
  2. 5 Music festival cancelled over Covid 'risk factors'
  3. 6 Norwich City legend shows up at Covid vaccine centre
  4. 7 Neighbours claim riverside bar making lives 'intolerable'
  5. 8 Can you legally fly an England flag outside your home?
  6. 9 Boris Johnson says some Covid measures may remain after July 19 easing
  7. 10 Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

County border sign at Beccles.; Norfolk - Nelson's County; Picture: James Bass

The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Caita Aleluia leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Topless drunk woman punched police officer

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for

Data

Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live

Sarah Hussain

person
Craig Hill went missing on Monday, but has now been found.

Norfolk Live

Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus