A47 accident blocks road at roadworks hotspot
A stretch of the A47 where roadworks have been taking place has been partially blocked at rush hour due to an accident.
The AA has said traffic is moving "very slowly" after an accident at the Loddon Road junction in Trowse Newton.
This is currently causing delays of at least nine minutes on the Norwich Southern Bypass on the A47 eastbound with average speeds of 15mph.
The AA has said the delays are likely to increase after the accident was first reported around 7am.
It comes after key services have spoken about the detrimental impact of A47 roadworks with significant delays being caused.
Lane closures from ongoing works had been adding travel times in both directions between Thickthorn and Trowse with bus companies, blue lights services and haulage among those affected.
More to follow.
