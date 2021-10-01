News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A17 partially closed after crash involving lorry near petrol station

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:52 PM October 1, 2021   
An HGV and car have crashed on the A17 near the Pullover roundabout - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

The A17 is partially closed following a crash involving a lorry and a car. 

The collision happened near the Shell garage on the A17 between the A47 Pullover roundabout and Clenchwarton turn off.

Police were called at 12pm and are still at the scene.

No injuries have been reported. 

Traffic has been building in the area of the accident with delays from the Terrington St Clement turn off heading east and back to the Hardwick roundabout to the west. 

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

