Delays on A149 following two-car collision

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:51 PM September 17, 2021   
lynn road heacham

Lynn Road, near the Lidl in Heacham - Credit: Google

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash on the A149 near Heacham.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 2.40pm to the collision on Lynn Road, near Lidl.

Only minor injuries have been reported.

Police are currently on the scene, directing traffic, while the vehicles are recovered.

According to the AA Traffic Map, traffic is moving slowly in both directions.

