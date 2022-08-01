People hurt and road closed for several hours after three-vehicle crash

The A149 Hardwick Road has been closed for several hours following a three vehicle crash near king's Lynn - Credit: Google

A major road in and out of King's Lynn has been closed for several hours following a three-vehicle crash which left people injured.

The collision happened at about 4.30pm on Monday (August 1) on the A149 Hardwick Road between Southgates roundabout and Hardwick roundabout.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene.

Three appliances from King's Lynn assisted with providing casualty care and made the scene safe.

It is not clear how many people were hurt but the casualties have since been taken into the care of the ambulance service.

There has been heavy congestion in the area following the collision.

The road remained closed as of 7.20pm.