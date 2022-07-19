Large field fire closes west Norfolk road

The A148 between North Lynn and Hillington has been closed due to a large field fire near to the roadside - Credit: Google

A busy road in west Norfolk has been closed due to a large field fire nearby.

Crews are currently battling a blaze near Castle Rising and have been on the scene since 10am.

Four appliances and a water carrier are attending the fire, which is affecting a field near Old Hillington Road.

The A148 between Hillington and North Lynn has since been closed to traffic.

Heavy congestion has been reported in the area.

Police and Highways are at the incident assisting with the road closure and traffic support.

Smoke is billowing across the road making it dangerous for drivers.