A146 reopens after flooding
The A146 has reopened after persistent rainfall caused surface water flooding.
The A-road, one of Norfolk and Waveney's busiest, had been closed between Stockton and Hales for about four hours on Saturday, February 6.
Norfolk police had asked motorists to "take care" and avoid the area if they can.
Meanwhile, Border Bus tweeted to say its 146 service would be unable to serve Hales or Thurton, and would instead divert via Poringland.
However, at just after 5pm, the bus company said its services were running again as the road had reopened.
The stretch of road is particularly susceptible to flooding, with heavy rainfall causing lengthy delays on December 23 last year.
Problems continued into Christmas Eve as cars became stranded and drivers were urged not to travel.
Rain is expected to move westwards over the UK as Saturday progresses, before Storm Darcy brings heavy snow and gale-force winds.
Forecasters have issued amber weather warnings for snow in the south-east of England from early on Sunday morning, with temperatures set to plummet.
