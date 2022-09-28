News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A146 blocked after two-car crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:52 AM September 28, 2022
The A146 has been blocked following a two-car crash at Framingham Pigot

The A146 is currently blocked following a two-car crash.

The collision happened just before 8.10am today (September 28) at Framingham Pigot near to the Old Feathers Pub.

A Renault and Peugeot were involved.

The Norwich-bound lane is currently blocked and emergency services remain at the scene.

The crash is causing heavy delays between Norwich and Loddon.

A police spokeswoman advised drivers to find alternative routes if possible.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured in the crash.


