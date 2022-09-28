A146 blocked after two-car crash
Published: 8:52 AM September 28, 2022
- Credit: Google
The A146 is currently blocked following a two-car crash.
The collision happened just before 8.10am today (September 28) at Framingham Pigot near to the Old Feathers Pub.
A Renault and Peugeot were involved.
The Norwich-bound lane is currently blocked and emergency services remain at the scene.
The crash is causing heavy delays between Norwich and Loddon.
A police spokeswoman advised drivers to find alternative routes if possible.
It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured in the crash.